BRPD chief candidates narrowed down to nine

BATON ROUGE- Nine candidates remain in the search for the new Baton Rouge police chief. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome told her candidate review committee Thursday night she wants someone with integrity and vision.

"There is a common denominator that everyone shares, everyone wants to live in a safe community," said Broome.

Broome has to replace Carl Dabadie who resigned in July in the wake of their strained relationship. Broome had campaigned on hiring a new chief in the wake the Alton Sterling shooting, the subsequent protests and the ambush killing of three East Baton Rouge Parish law enforcement officers.

"There has been a loss of trust in our community between the community and the Baton Rouge Police Department. I think that loss of trust goes both ways," said Lamont Cole, chairman of the review committee.

The committee will interview the nine candidates at two different public meetings in the metro council chambers. Five will be interviewed on November 16th and four on November 30th, both meetings begin at 4:30 p.m.

The public can make comments about the candidates on December 7th at 5 p.m.

The committee will narrow the candidates down to five individuals who will then be interviewed by Broome. The mayor plans to make a decision in early January.