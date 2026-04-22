BRPD: Bullets found at scene of Devin Page Jr.'s 2022 murder linked to another homicide, led to suspects' arrests

BATON ROUGE — Arrest records say that the bullets that killed 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. in 2022 were intended for the resident of an adjacent Fairfields Avenue property.

Jayden Davis, 22, was arrested on first-degree murder charges after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in California.

Davis, alongside another person already incarcerated in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, is being charged with Page's murder more than four years after the April 12, 2022, shooting. The other person involved in the shooting, Jordan Anderson, was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, but is now 20 years old, arrest documents say.

Arrest records note a third person connected to Page's death. WBRZ has asked authorities what role this person allegedly played in the shooting.

According to Davis' arrest warrant, signed on April 17, 2026, the shooting that killed Page while he slept in his bed was preceded the night before — April 11, 2022 — by a shooting intended for the resident of a neighboring home.

Police say that Davis, alongside multiple other individuals, believed the resident of this house was responsible for the March 2022 killing of 18-year-old Mjireyae Addison.

Davis and the other individuals visited the house several times leading up to the April 11 shooting.

The next evening — April 12, 2022 — police were called to a neighboring house where Page and his family lived, a home that the family had recently tried to move out of due to the area's high crime rate.

During the shooting, which riddled the home with more than 40 bullets, Page was hit by a bullet in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Davis' affidavit, the shooting was intended for the neighboring residence.

Balistic analyses and text messages helped police link the bullet casings found along Fairfields Avenue to other shootings that happened around Baton Rouge both before and after April 12, 2022.

One of these shootings was the murder of Leslie Riley in July 2022 along Tennessee Street. Anderson was arrested in December 2023 in connection with Riley's killing. He is set to face trial for Riley's killing on May 4, 2026.