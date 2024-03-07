71°
Two arrested after November Pine Square Apartments homicide indicted
BATON ROUGE — Two men arrested for murder and attempted murder in a November shooting were indicted Thursday.
Lester Augustus, 18, and Isaiah Reed, 21, were indicted for the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Keandre Simpson and the attempted second-degree murder of another at the Pine Square Apartments along Dougherty Drive on Nov. 18.
WBRZ reported previously that Simpson and the other victim left the complex to go to the store. After returning, they police said several people walked through the drive-in gate and opened fire on their car, killing Simpson. The other victim ran to the apartments for help and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Augustus and Reed were arrested in December for the shooting.
