88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager, mother arrested after argument led to deadly shooting on Boulevard De Province

3 hours 38 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, June 19 2024 Jun 19, 2024 June 19, 2024 8:51 AM June 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A teenager and his mother were arrested after an argument led to a deadly shooting earlier in June. 

The teenager was arrested Tuesday for second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing Sarantis Thomas, 22, on June 6. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Boulevard de Province. 

The teenager's mother, D'ana Broadway, was also arrested Tuesday for being an accessory after the fact following the murder. 

Trending News

"My heart first goes out to the families of the victims, the suspects, everybody involved," Baton Rouge police chief T.J. Morse said. "It's just tragic when people choose to go down this path of violence."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days