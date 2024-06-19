Teenager, mother arrested after argument led to deadly shooting on Boulevard De Province

BATON ROUGE - A teenager and his mother were arrested after an argument led to a deadly shooting earlier in June.

The teenager was arrested Tuesday for second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing Sarantis Thomas, 22, on June 6. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Boulevard de Province.

The teenager's mother, D'ana Broadway, was also arrested Tuesday for being an accessory after the fact following the murder.

"My heart first goes out to the families of the victims, the suspects, everybody involved," Baton Rouge police chief T.J. Morse said. "It's just tragic when people choose to go down this path of violence."