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Perkins Rowe entrance on Bluebonnet Boulevard reopens after repairs
BATON ROUGE — The main entrance to Perkins Rowe reopened Tuesday after repairs to one of the shopping center's water lines were completed.
The entrance had been closed since late April.
It is now open for guests entering and exiting the property at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Park Rowe Avenue.
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