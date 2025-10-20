66°
BRPD attempting to identify suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a man they believe is connected to a shooting that happened at a motel in September.
Investigators believe the man is linked to a shooting that occurred in a parking lot of Red Roof Inn on Boardwalk Drive on Sept. 21, 2025 that left two injured.
Officials said anyone who can identify this man should call 225-344-7867.
