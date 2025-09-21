75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two hurt in shooting at Baton Rouge hotel

2 hours 26 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, September 21 2025 Sep 21, 2025 September 21, 2025 9:22 PM September 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a Sunday night shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel along Boardwalk Drive. 

Sources said the shooting happened at the Red Roof Inn around 9 p.m. One person was in stable condition and the other was seriously injured. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is working the shooting. 

Trending News

No additional information about the shooting has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days