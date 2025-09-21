75°
Two hurt in shooting at Baton Rouge hotel
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a Sunday night shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel along Boardwalk Drive.
Sources said the shooting happened at the Red Roof Inn around 9 p.m. One person was in stable condition and the other was seriously injured.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is working the shooting.
No additional information about the shooting has been released.
