82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 54-year-old woman killed after man shot into crowd on Warfield Avenue
BATON ROUGE – A 54-year-old woman is dead after she was shot Monday night in the 12000 block of Warfield Avenue.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the woman has been identified as Connie Millner.
Police say she was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Two others were injured by the gunfire, however both sustained injuries that were not life threatening, BRPD says.
Millner was shot by a Hispanic man who fired into a group of people who were at the location, according to BRPD.
Police say the man was upset because an associate of the group had not returned his car after using it.
The shooting is still under investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the woman has been identified as Connie Millner.
Police say she was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Two others were injured by the gunfire, however both sustained injuries that were not life threatening, BRPD says.
Millner was shot by a Hispanic man who fired into a group of people who were at the location, according to BRPD.
Police say the man was upset because an associate of the group had not returned his car after using it.
The shooting is still under investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Folks keeping their cool in near record heat
-
Juneteenth celebrations kicking off early in East and West Baton Rouge parishes
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying solution for Pelican Crossing residents plagued by red...
-
State Senate and House continue to stall on redistricting debates
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer