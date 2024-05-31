Brown: 'It's pretty obvious' he'll be expelled from state senate

BATON ROUGE – State Senator Troy Brown said it appears he could be ousted from his seat in state government next week.

"It's pretty obvious," Brown said after the Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion met Wednesday morning. Brown is the target of an expulsion hearing following arrests on domestic abuse charges.

In January, Brown spent a weekend in jail to fulfill a 38-hour sentence for biting his wife. He pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery charges for the incident that happened in July. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. He was fined $300 in addition to jail time and community service. He was also placed on three months of probation.

Brown was previously arrested for punching a woman in the eye during a fight in New Orleans in 2015.

Two resolutions are now on the table to either expel Brown or suspend him for six weeks.

Brown's attorney filed a petition Wednesday to block the resolutions from going forward. Brown believes proceedings would violate his right to due process because he won't have a "reasonable opportunity" to prepare for them.

The documents argue that no state senator in Louisiana or U.S. history has ever been removed from his position as a result of a no contest plea to a misdemeanor.

No one has been expelled from the Senate since 1981.

The court hearing to discuss the petition is set for Feb. 23, days after the Senate will vote on a possible expulsion. A formal expulsion hearing at the capitol is set for Monday.

