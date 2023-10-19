Brothers, ages 8 & 15, shot just days apart in different parishes

CARVILLE- The shooting of an 8-year-old last week has authorities in St. Gabriel working with Ascension Parish law enforcement after the brother of that child was shot two days later at a Popeyes in Dutchtown.

The brother is 15 years old. Both children are expected to survive.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of the shooting. However, deputies did not release any other details due to the suspect's age.

Casanova Redd lives close to where the child was shot.

"Word on the street is it's a bunch of kids," Redd said. "Kids shooting at kids."

Two days after the child was shot in Carville, another shooting erupted at the Popeyes in Dutchtown. A 15-year old was shot, and detectives determined that he is the brother of the child who was shot in Carville.

"It was a blessing that this kid is going to be alright," Redd said. "Next time, who knows?"

Evidence was submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to see if there are any connections. At this time, it appears that a different gun was used in the shooting of the child and the teen.

"Bullets don't have a name," Redd said. "It may seem isolated, but who can say next time it won't go in there or there. Someone who has nothing to do with this here."