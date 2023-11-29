Broome announces robocall tool to deter illegal road signs

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced a new tool to deter illegal road signs.

According to a release, robocalls would be implemented to inform offending businesses and organizations that their illegally placed signs are in violation of the city-parish ordinance and must be immediately removed.

"This is yet another tool in our toolbox to battle blight in our community,” said Broome. “Using these robocalls is a bold way to get rid of illegally placed signs in our community by educating organizations about our local ordinance which prohibits the placement of these signs and informs them of their responsibility to remove them or be fined.”

Failure to comply with the law will result in a fine ranging from $200 to $1,000, according to the release. The organization will continue to receive the message until the illegal sign violation is cleared or the fine is collected.

Residents can also report illegally placed signs by calling 311, online at 311.brla.gov or through our Red Stick 311 mobile app.