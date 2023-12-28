45°
Broken water main off Nicholson Drive causes low water pressure Thursday morning

Thursday, December 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A broken water main off Nicholson Drive led to low water pressure in nearby neighborhoods Thursday. 

Baton Rouge Water said the main was broken sometime before 5 a.m., and that as of 8 a.m., crews were working on repairs. 

It was unclear if a boil advisory would be required, but Baton Rouge Water said that if it is, it would likely only affect one street in the University Club area. This story will be updated if this changes. 

There was no word on what caused the break. 

