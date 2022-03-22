Broken storm drain covers 'in progress' for repairs

BATON ROUGE - Last year, 2 On Your Side reported on a storm drain cover that had been broken for a month. Following a WBRZ report that drain cover was repaired quickly, but there are more broken storm drain covers throughout the parish.

Those broken covers are often hit by passing drivers, missing a turn or drifting off the road. Sometimes, you might see an open hole in the ground, a spot that hasn't been reported yet to the City-Parish.

Over the years, hundreds of calls to fix storm drain covers have been reported to the City-Parish. Most have been repaired, but others remain in progress. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome told WBRZ Tuesday that they will be repaired.

"Those stormwater drains are being replaced, the barricades will be removed," Broome said. "It's an ongoing process where we have intensified our efforts around drainage issues in our community."

The City-Parish says the missing drain covers will be addressed by maintenance—if it's just a replacement of the lid—under the American Rescue Plan Drainage Initiative or DOTD.

If you see a missing or broken storm drain cover, report it to 311.