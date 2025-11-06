Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century Part Two during LSU's legendary 15-0 run in 2019

TUSCALOOSA — WBRZ is continuing to look back at the history of the LSU-Alabama rivalry ahead of Saturday's matchup in Tuscaloosa.

Rewinding the clock to 2019, Nov. 9's Tuscaloosa matchup was billed as the Game of the Century Part Two. It was No. 2 LSU facing No. 3 Alabama. Both teams were undefeated, both teams led by Heisman contenders. Even President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were there.

It was a game of big plays, big mistakes and big comebacks.

In the second quarter, LSU was leading by three when Joe Burrow hit a wide-open Terrace Marshall with a 29-yard touchdown pass. Eventually, LSU built up a 20-point lead at halftime and went on to win 46-41.

The win cemented the 2019 Tigers as the best team in the nation, leading to a season capped by a 15-0 National Championship run and Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy.

LSU plays Alabama on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.