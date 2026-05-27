Tunnel from an Elon Musk company could connect New Orleans' convention center to Superdome, report says

NEW ORLEANS — Elon Musk's Boring Company could build a tunnel connecting New Orleans' convention center with a major hotel near the Superdome, a report from The Advocate says.

The paper reports that documents show that, in February, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno applied to the company's Tunnel Vision challenge with a pitch that New Orleans could benefit from a Boring tunnel.

Moreno's proposal notes that, while the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Hyatt Regency New Orleans are only one mile apart, travelling that distance is unreliable during Mardi Gras and events at the Superdome.

The proposal landed New Orleans on a list of three winners of the challenge, with the company pledging to fund a proposed "NOLA Loop" if a "rigorous diligence process" determined the project as feasible.

It is unclear, according to the Advocate report, if any progress has been made since the March list was released.

Another one of Musk's companies — SpaceX — has been rumored to expand into Louisiana as well.