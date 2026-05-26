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DA says Jarreau man found dead near Port Allen park was wearing mask, had gun

1 hour 56 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 11:26 AM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A Jarreau man found dead in Port Allen last week was wearing a mask and had a gun on his person, District Attorney Tony Clayton told WBRZ on Tuesday. 

Tola Falana, 40, was found dead Friday morning at the intersection of Oaks and South Jefferson avenues near Rivault Memorial Park. This is only a few feet from a ballpark where teens and kids frequently go to play.

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WBRZ has reached out to Port Allen Police to learn more about the investigation into Falana's death.

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