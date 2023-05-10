Bridge work wrapping up, concrete error to be fixed by contractor

BATON ROUGE - A contractor crew made an error that they're trying to fix. It's work on Chevelle Drive in Baton Rouge and it's taken months only to run into a problem.

Frank Bruscato went looking for answers and contacted 2 On Your Side.

"We thought it was very close to being finished," Bruscato said.

And it is - there's just been a slight delay. Several weeks ago concrete sidewalks, curbs, and driveways were poured in an area that's been torn up for bridge work since October. Bruscato got excited about the work because he's been forced to park on the street while it's ongoing.

"We've been parking in the street for like, the last three months," he said.

All that was left to do was the road. Then on Tuesday, a crew came by to tear up the fresh concrete work, including Bruscato's new driveway.

The city says an inspection found that the work was done wrong and would have held water. The crew was ordered to do it over. It was dug up and now the crew is preparing the area for concrete work again.

"It's good that they're doing it right because apparently they did it wrong," he said.

Bruscato will have to park in the street for a bit longer, but the project is nearing an end. Weather permitting, the Chevelle Drive bridge project should wrap up in the next two weeks. As far as the bad concrete work, the contractor will pick up the tab.