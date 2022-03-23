Bride finally gets missing wedding video after contacting 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - Earlier this month, 2 On Your Side reported on a bride who was anxiously waiting for her wedding video. At the time, Erika Bennett said the person she hired had ghosted her after the wedding.

Last week, Bennett's long wait finally ended. After contacting 2 On Your Side, Armand Williams of Armand Studios finished her wedding video and she received it last week.

"It looks amazing, again, like I thought it would," she said.

Bennett is very pleased with the finished product but says it's unfortunate she had to go to the news to get a response.

She says Williams was very communicative leading up to the wedding, the day of, and immediately afterward. The video was supposed to be ready in January, but Bennett says communication stopped in October. Her phone calls, texts, and emails went unanswered for months.

"Just let me know you're living and you're still working on my stuff," Bennett told 2 On Your Side earlier this month.

Before the story aired, 2 On Your Side reached out to Williams through multiple avenues and didn't hear back until the day after the story aired—via Instagram. Bennett heard from him then, too.

"The night the segment aired he reached out to me. We went back and forth for a little while. He did apologize," she said.

Bennett says she's very excited to have her memories, including a video of her dad as officiant of the wedding.

"I'm really excited to have those memories and to have them in such a high-quality format," she said.

Tuesday, 2 On Your Side reached out to Williams again and did not hear back.