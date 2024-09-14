Latest Weather Blog
Bridal store will not fulfill orders after filing for bankruptcy
A national bridal chain that abruptly shut down last month will not return dresses and accessories to its customers.
Alfred Angelo shut its doors after announcing it had filed for bankruptcy, causing brides-to-be and employees to scramble for a back-up plan. Many customers found out about the closure from social media posts and news reports.
The chain posted a statement on their website Thursday, suggesting customers would not have their wedding attire returned, ABC News reported.
"While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible," the statement reads.
Trending News
You can read the full statement from Alfred Angelo HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown