Bridal store will not fulfill orders after filing for bankruptcy

A national bridal chain that abruptly shut down last month will not return dresses and accessories to its customers.

Alfred Angelo shut its doors after announcing it had filed for bankruptcy, causing brides-to-be and employees to scramble for a back-up plan. Many customers found out about the closure from social media posts and news reports.

The chain posted a statement on their website Thursday, suggesting customers would not have their wedding attire returned, ABC News reported.

"While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible," the statement reads.

