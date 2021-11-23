Latest Weather Blog
Brian Laundrie died from self-inflicted gunshot wound to head, family lawyer says
Brian Laundrie, who was the target of a weeks-long manhunt after the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, a spokesperson for Laundrie's family announced Tuesday.
The confirmation of Laundrie's cause of death comes more than a month after an autopsy found "no conclusive manner or cause," following the discovery of his remains in a wetlands area of Florida's Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20. A forensic anthropologist has been analyzing Laundrie's remains since that inconclusive examination.
Laundrie went missing Sept. 14, about two weeks after he returned home from a cross-country road trip without Petito. Laundrie had been named a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance.
Petito's remains were found Sept. 19 at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. A coroner determined her death to be a homicide by strangulation, saying that it appeared she had been dead for weeks before her body was discovered.
