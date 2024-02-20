72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Brian Kelly to deliver commencement speech at New Orleans Catholic school

Tuesday, February 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
NEW ORLEANS - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will deliver the senior commencement speech for 2024 graduates of Holy Cross, a New Orleans Catholic school. 

Holy Cross announced the special guest on Tuesday, ahead of the ceremony scheduled in mid-May. 

"Coach Kelly exhibits the character, integrity, and leadership that will enable him to be a superb commencement speaker for the Class of ’24," school officials said. 

