WATCH: Brian Kelly speaks about LSU's 2025 recruiting class on early signing day

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon about new recruits from the Class of 2025 that the team signed on Early Signing Day.

Among the recruits was cornerback DJ Pickett from Zephyrhills, Florida. Pickett is ranked the top player out of Florida, as well as the nation's best or second-best cornerback in the nation, depending on the outlet. LSU also signed cornerback Aidan Anding, a 4-star recruit out of Grambling and among the top players in the state of Louisiana.

New Orleans-native Harlem Berry also signed with the team. The 5-star recruit is ranked among the top running backs in the country.

Following in his brothers Whit and West's footsteps, linebacker Zach Weeks signed with the team. This will be the first time the three Weeks brothers will play on the same team at a competitive level.

A full list of LSU's signees can be found here.

Watch Kelly discuss the new class of Tigers below: