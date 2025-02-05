Brian Kelly hosts first news conference of 2025 discussing transfer portal signees, new staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly met with the media for the first time in 2025 on Wednesday, National Signing Day, to discuss the team's transfer portal signees ahead of his fourth year at the university.

In the off-season, LSU signed 16 players from the transfer portal. The team also announced new coaching hires and staff changes.

The Tigers ended last season with a 9-4 record overall, with a 5-3 conference play record. LSU last took the field on New Year's Eve in the Kinder's Texas Bowl against Baylor. LSU beat the Bears 44-31.

LSU will hold its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 12, in Tiger Stadium.