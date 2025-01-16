63°
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning

2 hours 25 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2025 Jan 16, 2025 January 16, 2025 10:16 AM January 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU's backup quarterback Colin Hurley was injured in an on-campus crash around 2:45 a.m. Thursday and found unresponsive.

Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Hurley's Dodge Charger crashed into a tree at South Quad Drive and Highland Road, near the south gates of LSU's campus.

Officials said Hurley was unresponsive but breathing. A crash report said firefighters pulled Hurley out of his vehicle. He was in and out of consciousness and had a large cut on his face.

The cause of the crash has not been released, but officials said impairment was not suspected.

Hurley, 17, is a freshman from Jacksonville, Fla. An update on his condition has not been provided. Hurley is the third-string quarterback behind Garret Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren. 

