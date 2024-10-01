82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of open date after win against South Alabama

1 hour 48 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2024 Oct 1, 2024 October 01, 2024 4:56 PM October 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is addressing the media after LSU beat the South Alabama Jaguars 42-10 on Saturday and heading into an open date before the Tigers play Ole Miss on October 12.

LSU moved up one spot to No. 13 in the AP Poll after their victory. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier set a career high with 409 passing yards while also having four touchdowns, with a pair on both the ground and through the air.

Watch the press conference here:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days