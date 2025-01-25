32°
BRFD: Two vacant house fires on Merganzer Avenue result in total loss, resulted from arson
BATON ROUGE - Two vacant houses on Merganzer Avenue were intentionally set on fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BRFD said they received the call around 8:21 p.m. and arrived to find two vacant houses on the lot fully engulfed in flames. The flames were prevented from spreading to nearby properties, but the homes were a total loss.
Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 225-389-2050.
