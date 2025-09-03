75°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD: Three adults, child displaced by fire on Dalton Street
BATON ROUGE - Three adults and a child were displaced Wednesday by a house fire on Dalton Street, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Officials arrived around 7:08 p.m. with the occupants safely outside. Firefighters contained the flames to the area of the back door, where the fire was.
Trending News
Investigators are on scene working to determine a cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: President Trump says he is deciding whether to send National Guard...
-
Amazon ends program that lets Prime members share free shipping perk with...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road...
-
VIDEO: Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible...
-
State leaders launch legislative road show in Ascension Parish
Sports Video
-
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in...
-
Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at...
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...
-
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson...
-
Nussmeier, Moore earn SEC honors