BRFD: Three adults, child displaced by fire on Dalton Street

BATON ROUGE - Three adults and a child were displaced Wednesday by a house fire on Dalton Street, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Officials arrived around 7:08 p.m. with the occupants safely outside. Firefighters contained the flames to the area of the back door, where the fire was.

Investigators are on scene working to determine a cause.