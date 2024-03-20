BRFD: St. Luke's Episcopal fire not arson, still determining cause

BATON ROUGE — One month after a fire destroyed St. Luke's Episcopal church, investigators are still trying to determine what started the blaze.

In a report published Tuesday by the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators said the fire was not set intentionally. Agents ruled out arson, but have not figured out what started the fire.

The BRFD, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Tammany Fire Department are all working the case.

St. Luke's, a fixture on Goodwood for more than 60 years, has continued to hold services in St. Luke’s Episcopal School's middle school gym since February. One of the only remaining fixtures from the building was a columbarium, which holds ashes from members of the congregation who passed away.