BRFD responds to Monday evening house fire on Keokuk Street

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Keokuk Street Monday evening.

BRFD said it responded to a house around 6:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters arrived to find the front of the house engulfed in flames. Officials say crews were able to contain the fire within 11 minutes after arriving on scene. 

One person lived in the building, and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

