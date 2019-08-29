74°
BRFD investigating vacant house fire on St. Katherine
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are searching for clues whether a fire was intentionally set in a vacant home on the 5600 block of St. Katherine Avenue Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to a call shortly after 3:30 a.m. and were able to control the fire briefly afterwards. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the living area of the home was on fire. They contained the fire in the living room, but the rest of the house received heat at smoke damages.
