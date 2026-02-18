68°
BRFD: Fire at Gwen Drive carport deemed intentional, fire investigators say

2 hours 8 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026 Feb 18, 2026 February 18, 2026 8:05 PM February 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A fire at a carport on Gwen Drive was deemed as intentionally set, investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

The fire happened around 4:57 p.m. at a vacant home's carport. Officials said signs of vagrant activity were found inside the house.

Fire investigators ruled the fire as an arson. Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-389-2050.

