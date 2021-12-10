Brees, Watson help Saints stun Falcons, 31-21

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees passed for 312 yards, Ben Watson racked up a career-high 127 yards receiving to go with a fourth-down touchdown catch, and the New Orleans Saints handed the Atlanta Falcons their first loss of the season with a 31-21 win on Thursday night.



Desperate for a victory, the Saints (2-4) enjoyed big plays in all phases. Michael Mauti, who grew up near New Orleans after his father, Rich, played for the Saints, blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown, delighting the Superdome crowd with a play reminiscent of Steve Gleason's famous block against Atlanta in 2006. Mark Ingram ran for two short touchdowns, and New Orleans' defense recovered three fumbles - two inside its own 20.



Devonta Freeman rushed for 100 yards, including a 25-yard TD, for Atlanta (5-1). Matt Ryan passed for 295 yards and two TDs.