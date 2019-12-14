66°
BREC's Zoo announces birth of male nyala

1 year 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 11:48 AM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo has announced the birth of a male nyala.

The nyala was born April 1st to a 3-year-old mother in the zoo's Africa loop. This new nyala appears to be progressing normally, according to a release.

The mother came to the zoo from Busch Gardens and the father is from the Houston Zoo. 

According to the release, nyalas are shy and cautious creatures by nature. At birth, they typically weigh around 12 pounds and will grow to around 275 pounds.

Nyala are native to Southeastern Africa and are usually found near water. As herbivores, nyala feed upon foliage, fruits and grasses, with sufficient fresh water. 

