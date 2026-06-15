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BREC's Liberty Lagoon closed on Monday due to weather conditions

4 hours 6 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 10:06 AM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — BREC's Liberty Lagoon announced it would be closed on Monday due to weather conditions. 

Officials said that guests who purchased online tickets in advance for Monday will automatically receive a refund to their original form of payment. 

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BREC will continue to provide updates for its park operations on its website. 

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