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BREC's Liberty Lagoon closed on Monday due to weather conditions
BATON ROUGE — BREC's Liberty Lagoon announced it would be closed on Monday due to weather conditions.
Officials said that guests who purchased online tickets in advance for Monday will automatically receive a refund to their original form of payment.
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BREC will continue to provide updates for its park operations on its website.
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