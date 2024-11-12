BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo will become home to new male Malayan Tiger

BATON ROUGE — A 15-year-old Malayan tiger will soon be making the move to Baton Rouge.

Tanvir, a 15-year-old male, will be coming to BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo as announced in a Facebook post from the Tulsa Zoo in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Zoo said that Tanvir was not compatible with their female tiger. They worked on completing the transfer process with BREC and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan.

The zoo didn't say when Tanvir will arrive.

Baton Rouge Zoo euthanized 20-year-old Malayan Tiger Intan in July 2024 due to age-related health problems.