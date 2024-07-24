20-year-old Malayan tiger at Baton Rouge Zoo euthanized due to age-related ailments

BATON ROUGE - A 20-year-old male Malayan tiger was euthanized after being treated for age-related ailments, according to the Baton Rouge Zoo.

Intan, who arrived at the Baton Rouge Zoo in 2011, was born on December 23, 2003, making him 20.5 years old. He came to the Baton Rouge Zoo as a part of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Program and sired a litter of cubs in 2014.

According to Baton Rouge Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Sean Perry, the average median life for a Malayan tiger is 16.1 years. Intan experienced common health issues related to his age and his species, and a plan was developed to euthanize him if his quality of life declined.

BREC said in a statement that Intan "was a favorite for those who worked closely with him daily" and that the animal technicians have been" impacted by the loss of Intan."

The Baton Rouge Zoo currently cares for a male and a female Malayan tiger, as well as a male Sumerian tiger.