BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo names new jaguar cub after Southern's mascot

BATON ROUGE — After months of searching for a name, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo on Friday named its new jaguar cub after Southern University's mascot.

The cub will be named Lacumba III after Southern's jaguar mascot.

"Lacumba III honors Louisiana’s heritage while symbolizing hope for this near-threatened species," BREC said on Facebook.

Lacumba is the first jaguar born in the United States since 2022 and the first newborn cub the Baton Rouge Zoo has seen in over 30 years.

The cub's mother had previously given birth to stillborn litters, but the newborn baby girl is recovering well and bonding with her mother outside of exhibits, the zoo said on social media.

The cub will debut at the zoo in the spring.