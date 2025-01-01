BREC still looking for a name for Baton Rouge Zoo's new baby jaguar

Photo: Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE — BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is still looking for a name for its brand new jaguar cub.

The cub, the first jaguar born in the United States since 2022 and the first newborn cub the Baton Rouge Zoo has seen in over 30 years, has two potential names: Seti, an Egyptian name meaning "bright," and Lacumba, a nod to Southern University.

Votes will continue to be tallied through mid-January, with each vote costing $1. The money will go to wildlife conservation efforts. Votes can be cast here.

The cub's mother had previously given birth to stillborn litters, but the newborn baby girl is recovering well and bonding with her mother outside of exhibits, the zoo said on social media.

The cub will debut at the zoo in the spring.