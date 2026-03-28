BREC plans to implement surveillance system into parks across East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE — BREC plans to turn a camera network connected to its parks into a live surveillance system, according to a report by The Advocate.

The new surveillance system, including more than 1,500 cameras, will have a round-the-clock monitoring center and artificial intelligence to alert operators when people or objects are on the screen.

The same camera system, used in 77 parks in East Baton Rouge Parish, has previously been used to gather footage for investigations.

The surveillance system will be set up by Contigency Consulting LLC, run by former Baton Rouge Police Cpl. David Burtwell and Clearly Managed Consulting, run by former BRPD Officer Charles Robinson.

While the cameras won't be equipped with audio recording, some will allow staff at the monitoring center to talk to people at the park. The real-time response will allow operators to determine whether someone needs to be dispatched, according to BREC information systems director Steven Knight.

"We do want the public to know we are serious about security," Knight said. "And so, if you come on a BREC property, you will be recorded."

On Thursday, the BREC Commission decided to sell several parks across the city.