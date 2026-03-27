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BREC votes to sell several parks across city during Thursday meeting
BATON ROUGE - The BREC Commission voted to sell several parks across the city Thursday night.
Members heard feedback from the community on why the parks should remain open but decided to move forward with the decision. The park system will hold two public meetings about these changes.
The first meeting starts Tuesday, March 31 at Howell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wenonah and Belfair will be discussed.
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The second session starts Thursday, April 2 at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This one includes Fortune, Alexander, Dover, Lanier, Cortana Place and Blueberry Street.
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