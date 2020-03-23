76°
BREC employee tests positive for coronavirus

2 hours 36 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 March 23, 2020 6:24 PM March 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A BREC worker has tested positive for coronavirus, the department confirmed Monday.  

BREC says the staff member, who works at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, tested positive for the virus this week. The department says the worker was last at the facility March 12. 

That individual has not been in contact with other BREC employees since that date and was advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The department recently announced it was closing areas like its playgrounds, restrooms and outdoor fitness equipment to comply with Governor Edwards' stay at home order. 

