71°
Latest Weather Blog
BRCC holds groundbreaking ceremony for Capital City Construction Lab
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Capital City Construction Lab on Wednesday.
Trending News
The construction lab aims to enhance both the college's construction management program and skill trades. The college partnered with Lowe's for the lab.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Third teenager arrested following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Baton...
-
St. James Parish pumpkin patch, fall festival in full swing
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Section of Airline Highway near BRPD HQ renamed in honor of law...
-
Residents worry second majority-Black La. congressional district could be lost in Supreme...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...
-
LSU women's basketball ranked in preseason Top 5 as Kim Mulkey enters...
-
Week 6 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW