BRCC announces 2+2 transfer program to allow students to enter Loyola University as juniors

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College and Loyola University New Orleans on Wednesday announced a credit transfer program between the two schools.

The new 2+2 program, announced at BRCC's Mid City campus, will allow BRCC students to be accepted into Loyola Online's Bachelor of Applied Science program through Loyola's City College. Students who participate in the program can pick from two different specializations to tailor the degree to their own career goals.

The program is the first of its kind at BRCC, transferring all 60 credits of a BRCC Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts degree or Associate of General Studies degree to Loyola's City College.

BRCC graduates who transfer to Loyola will enter the program with junior-level standing.