82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRCC announces 2+2 transfer program to allow students to enter Loyola University as juniors
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College and Loyola University New Orleans on Wednesday announced a credit transfer program between the two schools.
The new 2+2 program, announced at BRCC's Mid City campus, will allow BRCC students to be accepted into Loyola Online's Bachelor of Applied Science program through Loyola's City College. Students who participate in the program can pick from two different specializations to tailor the degree to their own career goals.
The program is the first of its kind at BRCC, transferring all 60 credits of a BRCC Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts degree or Associate of General Studies degree to Loyola's City College.
BRCC graduates who transfer to Loyola will enter the program with junior-level standing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
-
Man arrested after he allegedly drove drunk through Shenandoah, struck two people
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank prepares for holidays
-
CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend...
-
WATCH: Garbage truck catches fire in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...