Lent season comes with Fish Fry Fridays at local churches

BATON ROUGE - Every year during the Lenten season, churches across southeast Louisiana host Fish Fry Fridays.

It's a tradition tied to religious beliefs, with Catholics abstaining from meats like beef, pork and turkey — essentially, all warm-blooded meats.

Catholics turn to seafood and other proteins on Fridays during the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter as a penance to honor the day of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Fish fry locations across Baton Rouge include:

St Francis Xavier Catholic Church

1150 S. 12th Street

10 a.m - 2 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Church

1565 Curtis Street

10 a.m. until sold out

St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church

3912 Gus Young Avenue

8 a.m to 1 p.m.

St Jude the Apostle Catholic

9150 Highland Road

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Love Alive Church

4517 Lassen Drive

12pm-3pm

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church

445 Marquette Ave,

5 p.m - 7 p.m.