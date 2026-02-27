Latest Weather Blog
Lent season comes with Fish Fry Fridays at local churches
BATON ROUGE - Every year during the Lenten season, churches across southeast Louisiana host Fish Fry Fridays.
It's a tradition tied to religious beliefs, with Catholics abstaining from meats like beef, pork and turkey — essentially, all warm-blooded meats.
Catholics turn to seafood and other proteins on Fridays during the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter as a penance to honor the day of Jesus’ crucifixion.
Fish fry locations across Baton Rouge include:
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
1150 S. 12th Street
10 a.m - 2 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
1565 Curtis Street
Trending News
10 a.m. until sold out
St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
3912 Gus Young Avenue
8 a.m to 1 p.m.
St Jude the Apostle Catholic
9150 Highland Road
5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Love Alive Church
4517 Lassen Drive
12pm-3pm
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
445 Marquette Ave,
5 p.m - 7 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of burglarizing more than 20 Baton Rouge storage units arrested...
-
WATCH: Former Broome aide Courtney Scott released from East Baton Rouge Parish...
-
Former Big Lots store on Siegen Lane to be turned into Asian...
-
Netflix walks away from Warner Bros deal, clearing the path for Paramount...
-
Centerville bridge crossing Bayou Teche closed to drivers for 8 weeks -...