80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lent season comes with Fish Fry Fridays at local churches

2 hours 7 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 11:14 AM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - Every year during the Lenten season, churches across southeast Louisiana host Fish Fry Fridays.

It's a tradition tied to religious beliefs, with Catholics abstaining from meats like beef, pork and turkey — essentially, all warm-blooded meats.

Catholics turn to seafood and other proteins on Fridays during the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter as a penance to honor the day of Jesus’ crucifixion. 

Fish fry locations across Baton Rouge include:

St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
1150 S. 12th Street

10 a.m - 2 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Church
1565 Curtis Street

Trending News

10 a.m. until sold out 

St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
3912 Gus Young Avenue
8 a.m to 1 p.m.

St Jude the Apostle Catholic
9150 Highland Road
5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Love Alive Church
4517 Lassen Drive

12pm-3pm

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 

445 Marquette Ave, 

5 p.m - 7 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days