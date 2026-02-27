Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Baton Rouge nonprofit allegedly paid for man awaiting murder trial to speak to kids about gun safety
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge nonprofit part of a corruption investigation allegedly paid for a man awaiting trial for murder to speak to children about gun safety and violence, according to a report by The Advocate.
According to city-parish records, Safe, Hopeful, Healthy paid 36-year-old Marvin Payne to speak to children about gun safety in June of 2022.
While Payne's original murder charge was dropped, he was charged with several weapons offenses over the last eight years and is currently on trial for allegedly running a drug manufacturing operation, the paper reported.
Court records showed that deputies also previously claimed that Payne was a member of a Zion City gang called the "5400 Boys."
The Safe, Hopeful, Healthy program is currently involved in a corruption investigation into the Baton Rouge government.
A former staff member for former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Courtney Scott, was indicted on Wednesday in an investigation into city-parish corruption.
