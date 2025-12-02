BRAF awards 19 nonprofits with $300,000 in grant money aimed to improve education, safety

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Area Foundation on Tuesday said that it has issued $300,000 in grants to 19 local nonprofits working to improve early childhood education and community safety.

BRAF said the funding was issued following findings from its Opportunity Data Project.

"These Impact Grants represent a critical investment in the organizations doing essential work," Eric Dexter, BRAF's vice president of civic leadership initiatives, said. "They are the true drivers of our shared goal: ensuring every child enters kindergarten ready to succeed and fostering a safer, stronger community."

The following groups received grant money:

100 Black Men of Metropolitan Baton Rouge, Ltd.

Baton Rouge Early Childhood Education Collaborative, Inc.

Big Buddy Program

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

Community in Schools - Gulf South

Exceptional Lives Inc.

Gardere Community Christian School

Gardere Initiative

Generation Upward Foundation

Knock Knock Children's Museum

LAUNCH

Louisiana Center for Children's Rights

Mary's Hands Network

Pointe Coupée Early Childhood Coalition Inc

Someone Always Cares Foundation

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services

Southern University Child Development Laboratory

The Walls Project

YMCA of the Capital Area

The funds for the grants were provided by donations through BRAF's Impact Funds. More details about these funds can be found here.