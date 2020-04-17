BRAC releases executive summary, detailing a safe reopening of BR's economy

BATON ROUGE — On Friday morning, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) released an executive summary detailing the route to restarting the city's economy in a safe and responsible manner.

The executive summary is the result of a collaboration of executives from the health care, manufacturing, automotive, banking, small business, and engineering industries, among others, and with peer business organizations and associations from around the state.

It will be followed by the release of a more comprehensive commentary, which is still under review.

The commentary, which will be designed to stimulate discussion, will touch on health and safety considerations, critical considerations for officials and employers prior to reopening, as well as the three components necessary to a gradual process for reopening the economy.

Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC addressed the importance of having a clear plan to guide the reopening of the economy by saying, “It is vitally important that we as a state and as a business community have a clear road map on how to gradually reopen the economy.”

“This document is in no way final, but is intended to start and focus the conversations that need to happen. There is widespread business support and understanding for the stay-at-home practices that ensure the safety and health of the community, but also the recognition that those practices may not be in conflict with the responsible, gradual reopening of more segments of the economy. We need to help the business community get back to work.”

Click here to view the executive summary.