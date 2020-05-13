BR YMCA reopening some branches, altering hours next week

BATON ROUGE – Two YMCA branches will not reopen with the same services before coronavirus shuttered the community service organization’s operations.

The YMCA closed its fitness centers amid the pandemic and the state’s stay at home order. Relaxed rules allow businesses – and gyms – to reopen Friday. The YMCA in Baton Rouge said it will start reopening its centers Monday, May 18.

Although, the Old South Baton Rouge location, Baranco-Clark YMCA, will be closed indefinitely, the agency said. The Southside branch on Perkins Road will also reopen only for group exercise classes and does not appear to be reopening its fitness and weight areas.

“The YMCA of the Capital Area has served the community for more than 103 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Christian Engle, President/CEO, YMCA of the Capital Area. “Though we are not able to open all of our facilities, we are thrilled to begin welcoming back our members and the community.”

“This has been a trying time for all businesses, the Y as a non-profit organization is no exception to the financial hardships this virus has caused, we are saddened that we are not able to open all of our facilities but as we move forward, we are focused on getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”

All other locations are reopening with altered hours:

While branches were closed to members, the YMCA worked to provide meals for kids and held camp programs for the children of hospital employees. More than 150 children attended these camps and as of May 12, the YMCA had provided more than 1,000 meals, including grab-and-go meals.

When branches open Monday, staff members will have regular temperature checks and certain entrance and exits along with increased cleaning and disinfecting policies and floor plans of equipment will be altered for social and physical distancing.

Starting May 25, group exercise and limited access to locker rooms will be available.

The YMCA plans additional phased-in access through June, July and August.

The organization said it is also adding automatic water bottle filling machines at locations.