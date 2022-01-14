BR woman recounts bizarre encounter with man now jailed in grisly dismemberment case

BATON ROUGE - A woman from Baton Rouge took to TikTok to describe a chilling encounter with Benjamin Beale, a NOLA man who is now in jail after police discovered mutilated human remains in his freezer.

Mia Holden says she met Beale at the Republic nightclub in 2017. He introduced himself as "Jakey Poo" and offered her MDMA.

"From first meeting him he was very confident and charismatic and chill and very effeminate so that brought our guard down," Holden said. "He just reminded me of a lot of people I would already hang out with."

As the night went on, Holden and her friend stuck with Beale, eventually ending up partying inside a bus on his property. Holden says she went outside and saw what appeared to be a shallow grave in his yard.

"It just looked like a grave. So we immediately started joking," Holden said. "I turned around and looked at this guy and was like, 'Are you gonna kill us? Are you a serial killer?'"

After that night, she never heard from him again. When she saw reports of his arrest, and the grim details surrounding it, she was shocked and thankful to have made it out of his bus alive that night.

"It just made me wonder how many other times I’ve narrowly escaped death," Holden said.

The police search at Beale's property was tied to the investigation surrounding Julia Dardar, a woman who's been missing since November. As of Thursday, officials still have not confirmed the identity of the person found dead.

Reports said Beale has not been complying with the investigation. He's currently charged with obstruction of justice and remains jailed in New Orleans.