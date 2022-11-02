BR man accused of sexually assaulting teenager

BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a 46-year-old Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her.



Authorities say Ronald Devold sexually assaulted the teenager while at her house on Febrary 28th. According to police, Devold walked into the victim's bedroom and talked to her briefly before ordering her to lie down on the bed. Devold then climbed into the bed and sexually assaulted her. The victim tried unsuccessfully to push Devold off of her until he eventually fell asleep with with his arm around hers and his head on her chest.



The victim eventually woke Devold up and told him to get out of her room, but he refused and instead started professing his love for her. After talking to her for a while, Devold climbed on top of the victim against, overpowering her attempts to push him away. He began performing oral sex on her until she was finally able to push him off.



Authorities say Devold admitted to the rape when police questioned him. Devold was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on forcible rape charges.